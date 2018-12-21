A Home Away From Home: Book Your Stay At I Feel Himalayas Cafe In Jibhi

Have you ever felt like shifting to the mountains and living like a local? If yes, then your dream can come true while staying at I Feel Himalayas Cafe and Cottages in Jibhi. Nestled in the midst of mountains and fine deodar trees, 'I Feel Himalayas' will certainly give you the authentic feel of the Himalayas. Not just that, making your way to the property is in itself magical as you have to hike your way through the trees and river. The entire property is filled with colourful flowers and marvellous murals on the wall by different artists. The rooms here have classic wooden work with a touch of Himachali culture. They have placed some paintings of famous festivals and local events on the walls which add a personal touch to the room. Saket, who runs the property, interacts with the guests personally to make them feel comfortable. He also helps in planning the entire trip so that you don't miss out on experiencing the local attractions. The food served has a homely feel to it and is delicious. Be it the staple rajma rice, Maggi, omelette or dals, everything is prepared by Hemraj. You can even try Siddu here if you would like to try the authentic Himachali cuisine. If you are a family of three or four, then you can also opt for the duplex section which has two super comfortable rooms for a family or a group of friends seeking private space. At max, they have a capacity of 15 people. Oh, and the bonfire scenes at night make for the perfect time for those jamming sessions. One night I even got the chance to listen to Saket and his brother Abhay jamming to the tunes of Himachali songs where they both were playing ukulele and guitar. There are so many things one can do while staying here and never get bored of it. So if you are planning a trip to Jibhi soon, then have a look at their property to get a perfect feel of mountains and the Himalayan culture.