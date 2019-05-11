Head To This Pretty Place For All Your Romantic Dates

Fine Dining

Fio Country Kitchen & Bar

Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Garden of Five Senses, Gate 1, Said Ul Ajaib, Saket, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Trying to find a beautiful place with amazing food? Look no more and head straight to Fio. Located in the garden of five senses, Fio has both indoor and outdoor seating options and it's spread over a huge area. The place has a romantic vibe and is perfect for a date or an anniversary dinner. The service is excellent and Fio serves a variety of cuisines along with interesting drinks. The drinks are refreshing and the food tastes absolutely amazing. The pricing is a bit expensive but then the experience is totally rewarding.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

