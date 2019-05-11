Head To This Pretty Place For All Your Romantic Dates

Trying to find a beautiful place with amazing food? Look no more and head straight to Fio. Located in the garden of five senses, Fio has both indoor and outdoor seating options and it's spread over a huge area. The place has a romantic vibe and is perfect for a date or an anniversary dinner. The service is excellent and Fio serves a variety of cuisines along with interesting drinks. The drinks are refreshing and the food tastes absolutely amazing. The pricing is a bit expensive but then the experience is totally rewarding.