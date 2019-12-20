Mainly the fact that Galleria finally has an ice cream/gelato kiosk! Mio Gelato sits conveniently beside a rolls and kebab place and has plenty of flavours to handle your dessert cravings after a fiery meal!
Sugar-Lovers, Alert: Mio Gelato Is The New Gelato Joint In Gurgaon
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
More flavours! You can never have too many gelato flavours!
They have a sugar free coffee variant that's great for weight-watchers {like me}.
Galleria doesn't have any standalone ice cream joints, so check out Mio when you're here!
