This Cute Little Sizzler Place In The Heart Of Connaught Place

A cute little restaurant, Gola Sizzlers in the heart of Connaught Place. The ambience and decor were just lovely. The warm greetings from staff can turn your frown upside down. I'm a huge fan of sizzlers and Gola sizzlers offer a great variety of sizzlers from classical Indian delicacies to Chinese in both veg and non-veg category. Additionally, if you have entered the restaurant with some non-sizzler fan, you need not worry, as they offer a complete main course and starters menu too. And above all, the staff gave a promotional offer and I got INR 300 off So fellow Delhiites please go and visit this place.