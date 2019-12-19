This Small Place In The Bageshwer- Chaukori Highway Is Worth Every Penny!

'Vijaypur' a name not many travellers are familiar with, has a small hamlet on the Bageshwer –Chaukori highway, some 17 kms short of Chaukori. What makes Chestnut Grove Himalayan Lodge unique is the magnificent Himalayan view, the gentle tea slopes and the temple of Dhaulinag -An incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The place gives magnificent views of the Himalayan ranges right from Mount Trishul to Mount Panchachuli. The proximity to Nanda Devi peaks and the angle makes the view unique.