Corporate Packages, Wok In The Clouds

Wok In The Clouds: Cosy vibrant interiors and delicious food served at WITC, CP made us instantly fall in love with this place. Just when we thought we didn't need any more reasons to visit here, the good people at WITC launched an exclusive Business Lunch menu which serves a delicious 3-course meal without burning a hole in your pocket. This steal deal comprises of an appetizing 'soup of the day'; a flavorful main course and a toothsome dessert for as low as Rs 449 per person for veg and Rs 549 per person for non-veg. Head here with your clients, colleagues or your gang as the business lunch menu is served only on weekdays, i.e., from Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 4 pm and gorge on their handpicked menu which varies from Desi ghee chicken curry to Nasi Goreng in main course so that you don't fret over the type of cuisine your colleagues/ friends may or may not like while saving those hard-earned bucks. A win-win for everyone. And how can we forget the warm hospitality by their amiable staff making the experience even more memorable? So head here without wasting much time and make deals at lunch break