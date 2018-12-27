Plan Your Wedding Shopping At The Gorgeous Abhinav Mishra Store In SPJ

That it's designer bridalwear from a great, up-and-coming designer that isn't priced like most designerwear. Being somewhat of a bridalwear novice myself, I looked around the office and posed a question to my colleagues post my visit to the beautiful, Abhinav Mishra store in Shahpur Jat. "If a full, bridal lehnga with intense beadwork and mirrorwork is around INR 80,000-90,000, off the top of my head—is that insanely expensive? Almost every girl in the room responded with 'um, no—especially if it's designer!'

That's Abhinav Mishra in a nutshell, for you.

The store is neatly laid out with whatever is Abhinav's current collection (at the moment, this is gentle pastels, midnight blues and blacks with some traditional loud boys thrown in). Mirrorwork is their USP, and I was told at the store that Abhinav is best known for his pastel lehngas (I could see why), so go here especially if you want those, or a crossover of these two in specific.

If pretty pastels are not your vibe, try a near-gothic dark hue instead. Kudos to any bride that can pull off a decadent black or a lush, full blue on her wedding day—norm breaking meets statement-making in the best way possible. They also have more traditional hues, but they weren't the big sell, in my opinion.