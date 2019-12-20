Book This Heritage Hotel, Just 4 Hours For A Royal Holiday & Stunning Views

Ever thought of escaping the humdrum of city life and living like royalty in a Fort hotel? We did exactly that as winter in North India set in. We drove to Alila Fort Bishangarh, only warrior Fort in the country to be converted to a heritage hotel. A smooth four hour drive from Delhi (forty-five minutes before Amer Fort) and we were at the Alila Fort Bishangarh. We sipped on the welcome drink as check-in formality was done at the open reception area. A jeep took us uphill to the Fort where all rooms and suites are located. Our Grand Suite lived up to its name, it was expansive, offered a panoramic view of the Aravallis through its oversized windows and had a plush bathroom. Alila as a hotel brand is environment-friendly and pays a lot of attention to sustainability. So the bathroom had dispensers for shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and there was hardly any plastic used in amenities. The decor of the room was elegant blending seamlessly with the magnificence of the fort. Traditional Rajasthani construction techniques and local stones have been used for the restoration of this ancient fort. While one could spend hours inside the fort property learning about its rich history and exploring each nook and corner, we chose to step out and spend time with locals, a part of World of Hyatt's FIND experiences. FIND program includes bespoke curated experiences that are locally relevant. So we spent time at a nearby village farm chatting up with locals and sipping home-style tea. In the evening we went on a short village tour in a camel cart. My three-year-old was absolutely thrilled to experience the slow rural life and this was a much-needed break even for him as back in Delhi he has been mostly spending time indoors thanks to the hazardous air quality. Back at the fort, we biked around on cycles that the property has. The well-equipped kid's room and activities designed for them, make this a perfect hotel to check in with your kids. It was our anniversary week and the highlights of our stay included indulging in a soothing massage at the couple suite of Alila Spa, a surreal dinner at the rooftop restaurant Nazaara overlooking the Aravalis and taking a dip in the most gorgeous infinity pool we have come across. Alila Fort Bishangarh, not just scores on the ambience and amenities but also food. The restaurant Amarsar serves silk route cuisines and has special dishes on the menu done by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. Try the Balti Meat and also the Afghani specialty Mantu. While the rooftop restaurant Nazara overwhelms its view and live folk music, the food too is impressive. It serves local fare slow-cooked over the sand in clay pots. I am definitely returning to spend more time at this mesmerizing property. Price per room starts at Rs 18,000 excluding taxes.