All Plaid Everything: Starting ₹899

Plaid turns out to be my absolute go-to saviour when it comes to cozy and comfortable clothing. You can find me with my trusty flannel shirt almost once a week and I'm not stopping anytime soon.

Plaid, also called checks, or flannel- is something that allows you to create looks ranging from girly to grungy, and even super formal. Flannel does it all and I couldn't be more elated about it. LBB has some GREAT flannel finds that you're going to wear almost-too-often shamelessly, just like I do.