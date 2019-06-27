Dilli ka Mashoor Vishal Footwear From Paharganj Is Now Selling Online On LBB

Shoe Stores

Vishal Foot Wear

Paharganj, New Delhi
5083 & 5084, Main Bazar, Paharganj, New Delhi

Oh my god, you guys! The iconic Vishal Footwear from Paharganj is now selling online only on LBB!

What Makes It Awesome

Vishal Footwear is only like the BEST shoe place in Paharganj, it's basically in everyone's Little Black Book (even Sushmita Sen's & Sonia Gandhi's)!

They do a range of beautiful handcrafted kohlapuris and slides that come in pretty much every colour. They're all made from genuine leather, are super comfy and so affordable. You can bag a stunning pair for as low as 400. No, seriously.

And the best part? Vishal Footwear is selling online on LBB.IN/SHOP at killer prices so you don't have to go all the way to Paharganj.

