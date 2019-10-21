Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
All White Everything Is THE Trend This Summer
Shop The Look
Label Raasleela
Gathered Solid White Sleeveless Maxi Dress
₹ 2750
₹ 3000
BUY NOW
Pitara Unboxcreativity
Handcrated Floral Ikat White Cross-Body
₹ 850
₹ 1700
BUY NOW
View 1 More
SAVE
Share
Tweet
Comments (0)
Save
whatsapp_post
Send
facebook_post
Share
Shop The Look
Label Raasleela
Gathered Solid White Sleeveless Maxi Dress
₹ 2750
₹ 3000
BUY NOW
Pitara Unboxcreativity
Handcrated Floral Ikat White Cross-Body
₹ 850
₹ 1700
BUY NOW
View 1 More
SAVE
Share
Tweet
Comments (0)