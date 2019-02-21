A Perfect Adventure Zone In Sonipat

This place is a new adventure zone situated on G.T Karnal road, opposite to the TDI mall. All the adventure lovers need to head to this place. I enjoyed food options there from their menu and ordered a few Chinese things which I absolutely loved! The dirt bike is not to be missed. Hence check out Kaferoadtrippling asap!
