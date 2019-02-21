A Perfect Adventure Zone In Sonipat

Gaming Zone

Kafe Roadtripling

Rasoi, Haryana
5.0

18 Milestone, Kundli, Rasoi, Haryana

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is a new adventure zone situated on G.T Karnal road, opposite to the TDI mall. All the adventure lovers need to head to this place. I enjoyed food options there from their menu and ordered a few Chinese things which I absolutely loved! The dirt bike is not to be missed. Hence check out Kaferoadtrippling asap!

What Could Be Better?

Can have more option in their menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

