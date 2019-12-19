Head Over To This Place In Kasauli For Some Yummy Food

What makes it the best is that when you are walking down the mall road of Kasauli in the lovely weather between the mountains, all that remains is that you get served hot delicious and the closest to home food with a pinch of the famous Himachali Hospitality only at the Kasauli Cafe in hills. And believe me, you will love it, be it the all famous simple Maggie or the Momos or anything that you feel to order in a one-page simple menu by this restaurant, Most important part service with a smile which makes your day and makes you come back and back again to this place. I had all three meals here and right from the chai and butter toast to Momo's to noodles and parathas till the chilli chicken all of the menu is trustworthy. And the owner is a simple man who will entertain all the additions and subtractions once requested by you with a smile. A must try when you visit Kasauli, Just for added information, it's shop number 13 at the Mall road of Kasauli, and do not forget to write what you eat and loved about the restaurant in a tissue paper and stick it in the wall. After all, food is all about happiness and spreading it.