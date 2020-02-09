Take Charge Of Your Fitness: Sign Up For The Epic Amity Gurugram Marathon Right Away!

Two sets of people run a Marathon. The athletes driven by the rush they feel post a run, and two, the occasional need-to-get-fit folks. If the latter, speaks to you as an idea you could ponder on, it’s time to make some lifestyle changes. But Beware! The marathon Bug might stick with you for a long time!

But whichever be the category, you might want to pay attention to the next part.

The unmissable Amity Gurugram Marathon is back with the 7th edition and the registrations have already begun! One of the largest running events in Delhi/NCR, the marathon is organised by Amity Education Group, and that too, in compliance with the highest standards laid down by Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The spirited warm-up sessions with over 20,000 people has been talk of the town ever since, the mentor-led pre-event activities like Boot Camps, and fitness sessions across Delhi NCR got the audience looking forward to the main day, and now, Amity Gurugram Marathon is back with a bang. Not only do you get to witness participation from international runners, but also from Top Corporates & MNCs who wish to use the platform to support multiple social causes. In case you are still not convinced, let me tell you, AGM has seen some passionate athletes as mentors in the past editions like Endurance, Triathlete and Tri3coach Gaurav Makkar, Co-founder of Running Group RunXtreme and Architect, Tarun Walecha and Founder and Head Coach – Boot Camp Yellow, Jatin Arora.

Interested? Go through the various categories this year and decide the one you’d like to participate in. The categories vary from full marathon - 42.2 km, half marathon - 21.1 km, 10 km run, 5 km run to 5 km kid’s run & 5 km senior citizen run. It is going to be as challenging as exciting. So, what are you waiting for?