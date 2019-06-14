Inspired by the gorgeous palaces in & around - JW Marriott Jaipur offers a perfect blend of traditional design and contemporary outlook. Located amidst the Aravalli hills on the Delhi-Jaipur NH11 is a massive spread of beautiful rooms and villas with private pools, signature restaurants with elegant indoor and outdoor venues. There are almost 8 different kinds of stays varying from a moderate to an expensive range. Property is surrounded by mountains and lush green plants for vacationers to enjoy a walk around the campus. It's hosts one of the most beautiful restaurants with is a replica of the famous Sheesh Mahal in Jaipur. The place is famous for is natural lighting via candles (no electricity at all) and folk music with a variety of traditional food - including Laal Maas and Dal baati. The hotel as a luxury spa with offers very rejuvenating treatments, along with a pool and gym facility. It can hosts up to 50000+ people at one go and is a perfect place for a destination wedding. Probably one of the most beautifully designed luxurious stay in Jaipur.
An Offbeat Maharaja Style Stay At Jaipur!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything was just perfect.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa
Comments (0)