An Offbeat Maharaja Style Stay At Jaipur!

Inspired by the gorgeous palaces in & around - JW Marriott Jaipur offers a perfect blend of traditional design and contemporary outlook. Located amidst the Aravalli hills on the Delhi-Jaipur NH11 is a massive spread of beautiful rooms and villas with private pools, signature restaurants with elegant indoor and outdoor venues. There are almost 8 different kinds of stays varying from a moderate to an expensive range. Property is surrounded by mountains and lush green plants for vacationers to enjoy a walk around the campus. It's hosts one of the most beautiful restaurants with is a replica of the famous Sheesh Mahal in Jaipur. The place is famous for is natural lighting via candles (no electricity at all) and folk music with a variety of traditional food - including Laal Maas and Dal baati. The hotel as a luxury spa with offers very rejuvenating treatments, along with a pool and gym facility. It can hosts up to 50000+ people at one go and is a perfect place for a destination wedding. Probably one of the most beautifully designed luxurious stay in Jaipur.