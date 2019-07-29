Aulive This Brand's Vacay Ready Bags

Finally going on that long awaited Goa trip? Got an impromptu (but important) meeting across country? Check out this homegrown brand's awesome range of duffel bags that are spacious, minimalist and straight-up luxe. My fav part? They use PETA approved vegan leather imported all the way from Italy - fantastico, vero? You can also find backpacks and totes that will easily hold all your everyday essentials: laptop? Makeup? Change of clothes even? Done.



Price Range: ₹3290 - ₹3690 and EVERY penny worth it.