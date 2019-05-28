As you may already know, we love finding new homegrown, local brands that strive to innovate and make products that you won't find anywhere else. From jewellery and clothing to footwear and bags, here are some awesome brands that are on our radar.
5 Awesome Homegrown Brands On Our Radar
Femella
Femella is a women's fashion label that's got a great collection of dresses, tops, jackets, shrugs, bottoms, capes and more. Feminine and elegant, you can go from workwear to weekend with their clothes. We especially like the flowy dresses and cute jumpsuits they've got!
Sindhi Footwear
Based out of Delhi, Sindhi Footwear is a shoe label that's got a versatile collection for all you shoe lovers out there. We spotted basic pumps (with and without heels) for office wear, chunky block heel boots for when you're in the mood to be badass, and elegant heels for your next party look.
Chowdhrain
Love to rock the traditional look? Chowdhrain may be just what you need to check out. It's all about the hand-block prints here and they've got a great collection in a variety of colours and patterns. We especially love their black sarees with contrasting prints and borders that are great for party wear.
Aady Austin
Aady Austin's got a great collection of shoes in a variety of styles. We spotted cute kolhapuris with fringe detailing, sliders with brocade detailing, and studded vegan sneakers. So if you're looking for shoes for casual wear, we suggest you check them out!
Urban Hippie
We all love to accessorise, and if you love quirky jewellery that embodies the hippie spirit, then Urban Hippie is worth a look. Think stacked bracelets, layered earrings, choker neckpieces, and pretty charm jewellery.
