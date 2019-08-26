Awesome Weather Calls For A Short Trip To This Epitome Of Love!

Monument

The Taj Mahal

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

With the famous Taj Mahal, you also should visit the Agra fort. You’ll find a lot of interesting information on the purpose of the architecture. The reason why it was built the way it is. The river that flows behind the Taj Mahal brings beautiful breeze along and it becomes so soothing to sit there in peace. In Agra fort, there’s Cafe Coffee Day where you can relax after a long walk inside the fort.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Monument

