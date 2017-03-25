Bahama Mama! Nykaa Just Dropped A Pretty Big Beauty Bomb

The Balm’s Mary Lou-manizer was famous before highlighter {and strobing} was even a thing. Make-up artists swear by it and the Mary Lou-manizer is responsible for some of the most on-fleek make-up looks. For those who are new to makeup, highlighter essentially gives you that subtle sheen above your cheekbones for a dewy look.

We could go on and on about each and every The Balm product because, from their Nude Dude eye shadow palette to their Meet Matt{e} Hughes liquid lipsticks, everything is the absolute bomb!