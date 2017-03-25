Make up and beauty junkies, rejoice! The Balm is finally available in India, thanks to Nykaa. Why is this great? Some of the most popular and holy grail status make-up products are by The Balm. Think the Manizer Sisters or the Bahama Mama bronzer.
Bahama Mama! Nykaa Just Dropped A Pretty Big Beauty Bomb
Bring On The Bronzer
Is there anything handier than bronzer? Get that beach bum, sun-kissed look with the Bahama Mama bronzer. If you didn’t know this already, Bahama Mama is The Balm’s signature matte bronzer and you only need a few strokes of this, as well as a pat or two of their Hot Mama Blush to be summer-ready.
Get Your Glow On
The Balm’s Mary Lou-manizer was famous before highlighter {and strobing} was even a thing. Make-up artists swear by it and the Mary Lou-manizer is responsible for some of the most on-fleek make-up looks. For those who are new to makeup, highlighter essentially gives you that subtle sheen above your cheekbones for a dewy look.
We could go on and on about each and every The Balm product because, from their Nude Dude eye shadow palette to their Meet Matt{e} Hughes liquid lipsticks, everything is the absolute bomb!
What We Love
There is one more thing worth mentioning and that is The Balm’s kitchy cool packaging that perfectly matches the crazy product names; we totally dig it.
You can shop The Balm beauty products on Nykaa here. Prices start at INR 1,099 for the Read My Lips Lip Gloss. The Bahama Mama bronzer sells out fast, so make sure you’re notified the second it’s back in stock.
