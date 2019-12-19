It’s Gurgaon’s first kids-only salon, with grooming, baby-sitting and party-planning services so their super moms can take a bit of a break.
Gurgaon's First Kids-Only Salon, Barber Black Sheep, Now Open
Baby’s Day Out
Whether your little one needs a quick trim, has been insisting on joining mummy for a pedi, or needs special grooming attention for a big event, schedule an appointment at Barber Black Sheep. They cater to children aged 12 or below and their only goal is to simplify your life.
They’ve also created a safe space for kids, complete with piles of building blocks, stationery, toys and props so that they can adorably mess up their fresh blow-out. To really amp up their game, the salon also provides hassle-free babysitting on an hourly basis.
The play area is open to kids below the age of eight and their nannies.
A Bit Of A Breather
When you need a quick escape from parenting, we recommend putting your feet up at their in-house café. Clean up your inbox, make a dent in your reading list or just browse through Instagram for an instant recharge. Your child is in safe hands and your day is looking better already.
Barber Black Sheep can also help you organise themed birthday parties {for up to 30 people}. They’ve tied up with caterers, though they do allow home-cooked food, too.
#LBBTip
Follow up with them in a few months, because they’re working on organising fun play dates very soon.
