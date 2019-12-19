Gurgaon's First Kids-Only Salon, Barber Black Sheep, Now Open

Whether your little one needs a quick trim, has been insisting on joining mummy for a pedi, or needs special grooming attention for a big event, schedule an appointment at Barber Black Sheep. They cater to children aged 12 or below and their only goal is to simplify your life.

They’ve also created a safe space for kids, complete with piles of building blocks, stationery, toys and props so that they can adorably mess up their fresh blow-out. To really amp up their game, the salon also provides hassle-free babysitting on an hourly basis.

The play area is open to kids below the age of eight and their nannies.