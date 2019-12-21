Learn The Basics of Line & Wash With Sumit Nahar At This Workshop

Learn a distinctive line & wash style to capture landscapes and buildings in this basic workshop with Sumit Nahar. Line & wash technique is a great way to turn a sketch into a painting.





With this form of art, it is quite easy to create fabulous pictures in a very short time. This makes it ideal for indoor and outdoor work, such as when you visit places of interest, days out, and when you're on holiday.

All the basics from simple sketching exercises to hatching techniques to perspective and wash & watercolor techniques to light and shade tones will be covered. Pen & Wash can be as simple or as complex as you wish, which again, makes it very 'user-friendly' for people of all abilities, from absolute beginners to very accomplished artists.

All the material - included.