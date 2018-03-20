LBBPicks: Our List Of The Best Chuskis Around Town Will Help You Beat The Summer Heat

Let’s all just agree that summer is a pain, and there is probably nothing better to help us deal with it than an icy treat dipped in fruity flavours and chaat masala. Chuskis are a summer favourite for many in the city, and these ice pops beat the packaged ones any day {right?}. We’ve got a list of some of the best chuski shops around town that you should check out.
SSK Fruit Flavoured Chuski
Situated in the heart of the Kamla Nagar Market, this chuskiwallah is a favourite among many college students and even local residents. He serves a variety of fruit-flavoured chuski {mango and combo chuski are the best here}. That’s not all: If you’re lucky, you can maybe catch Pandey Saab, a regular to this stall, practising his rap while he enjoys his icy treat.
Jagdamba Fruit Juice
If you’re headed for a shopping spree to the Karol Bagh market, make sure you stop by at this place for some khus and mix chuski. The shop is located in the lane adjacent to the metro station, and offers juices and shakes too.
DN Shukla Odeon Paan Palace
This isn’t your conventional chuski, but this isn’t just a paan, too—it’s the best of both worlds. Flavoured with a strawberry syrup, the paan is filled with crushed ice and is popped right into your mouth. Brainfreeze FTW!
Prince Paan
We already know Prince Paan for its amazing paan and chaat, but the chuski here is equally amazing. Made with mineral water {because South Delhi won’t settle for less} these chuskis come in various flavours, but the kala khatta is the best here.
Shikara Lovely Chuski
The most famous one in Delhi, there is no way you can miss this. The chuski is prepared here at lightning-fast speeds, and comes in a variety of high-quality flavours. The best here are Rose and kala khatta {it was really hard choosing a favourite, though}. Don’t miss the jingle the owner sings {plus the killer view of India Gate at night}.
Satish Chuski Bhandar
Known for ice-creams and chuskis, this place serves amazing flavours like rose, kala khatta, elaichi etc. The chuski are hygienically prepared, and they cater for events too.
Chatkara
A Green Park Market favourite, this one serves more than just delicious chuskis {bhelpuri, sev puri etc} The chuskis are available in two sizes {regular and large} and Mango and Litchi were our favourites. They also claim to have served a lot of celebrities!
