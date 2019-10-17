When In Himachal, Do Not Miss Out On This Beautiful Fort!

Only 20 km away from Dharamshala, this historical fort is a beautiful sight to be added in your itinerary. Absolutely charming yet completely underrated monumental ruins with a fascinating origin story. This is one of the largest and oldest forts in India built by the royal family of Katoch. Legend has it that this fort has been in existence before the time of Mahabharata and was one of the richest in India. It is believed that when Goddess Ambika was fighting a furious demon, a drop of her sweat landed on the ground and from which emerged the first Katoch, Bhumi Chand. He helped the goddess defeat the demon for which he was granted the kingdom of Trigarta by the goddess. His family has ruled for a very long time. Even now, during Navratri, the descendants of the Katoch family organize festivities and celebrations for nine days. It will take at least a couple of hours to cover the ground. You can witness truly the magnificence of ancient architecture of India. There is also one of the oldest temples of Goddess Ambika inside the fort. Please take the audio guide to know more of this wonderful phenomena.