Get The Perfect Amount Of Glow To Your Skin By Bella Vita

Here is the review of the Drops Of Glow by Bella Vita organic It is a night serum perfect for all. Skin types which add the perfect amount of glow to your skin in the morning. It is a Chandan Kesar tailam and it works on your skin in such a way that it lightens the marks and makes your skin glow from within. I am obsessed with this one and rate it a 9/10 The second one is Bella Vita organic Eye Lift miracle repair eye get cream. Your undereye skin is the most sensitive part of your face. The skin there is very soft and require some extra care. I have been using this gel for a week now and here is my detailed review. This one contains : Cucumber which gives a cooling effect Jojoba for nourishing the under-eye region Tulsi and aloe vera The claims : 1. Repairs dark circles 2. Under-eye treatment 3. Cures puffy eyes 4. Anti-wrinkle and anti-aging My review : This one is super moisturizing. I love the fragrance and use it every night along with Bella Vita organic drops of glow. Now if you would ask me about the results I see reduced puffiness since I have started using it.