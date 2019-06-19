Craving Chinese Food? Berco's In CP Will Have You Covered

This outlet in CP, is the oldest Berco’s outlet, having been in existence since 1982. Berco’s is known for their outstanding Chinese and Thai food. They serve generous portions of whatever you order and are not very heavy on the pocket. They make every rupee spent worth it. All of their dishes also smell pretty amazing when they come out of the kitchen.

Berco's does pan fried Dimsums that are perfectly cooked to be crisp from outside and soft on the inside. They also serve pita pockets, but with Chinese flavours instead of Mediterranean. They have a wonderful appetisers menu that includes items like spring rolls, crispy potatoes, wontons, etc. If you are someone who would like to skip appetisers, yet not be starving when the main course arrives, try one of their soups. In fact, their Thukpa is a complete meal in itself.

Between their noodles and rice options, go for their Pad Thai Noodles and/or Garlic Steamed Rice. Also, if you don't want to share your food with anyone, try their meal bowls which can be really filling for one person. Non-vegetarians, we hear great things about their crispy lamb, so make sure you try that.

If you have a sweet tooth, then you should definitely try a dish called Darsan at Berco's which is basically crispy noodles stir-fried in honey and served with ice cream. They also have sinful brownie desserts that are generously loaded with chocolate.

