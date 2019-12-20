Scream For Ice Cream: We Love Natural's Refreshing Summer Flavours

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Natural Ice Cream

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-1, Ground Floor, Opp. Aurobindo Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

I liked

I loved Naturals' yummy and super authentica flavour options - raspberry, mulberry, blueberry, gooseberry and more.

Pro-tip

You can get some freshly cut strawberries as toppings.

More info

The gooseberry is one for the adventurous eaters. I t has a citrus kick blended in with the otherwise rich and creamy texture.

Other Outlets

Natural Ice Cream

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.6

L-8, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Natural Ice Cream

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.6

Ground Floor, JMD Kohinoor Mall, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Natural Ice Cream

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.5

J-2/10, BK Dutt Market, Near HDFC Bank, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default
Dessert Parlours

Natural Ice Cream

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-1, Ground Floor, Opp. Aurobindo Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Natural Ice Cream

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.6

L-8, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Natural Ice Cream

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.6

Ground Floor, JMD Kohinoor Mall, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Natural Ice Cream

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.5

J-2/10, BK Dutt Market, Near HDFC Bank, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default