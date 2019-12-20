F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Calling Out to All Butter Chicken Fanatics: Get Your Dose of Butter Chicken, Your Way at This Amaze Delivery Outlet!

img-gallery-featured
Delivery Services

Yours Truly-Butter Chicken

₹ ₹ ₹ 

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Yours Truly Butter Chicken is the place to check out for all your butter chicken cravings! This state-of-art cloud kitchen run by experienced hoteliers serves all things butter chicken, the way you like it, along with a bunch of kebab & appetizer options on the menu. Vegetarians, fret not as they have something paneer-y for you as well. The dishes come in three portion sizes – single, couple & family packs for those big fat Punjabi dinners! 

From the flavor of your choice to your preferred choice of meat cut, level of spice and portion size, YTBC customizes your meal the way you like it. With options like Diet wala Butter Chicken, Smokey Butter Chicken, Pandara Road wala Butter Chicken, Breakup wala Butter Chicken & more, you’re all set to be spoilt for choice.

Pro Tip

The cloud kitchen currently accepts orders only through online food portals, with the orders going directly to the kitchen & food dispatched in a quick 10-12 minutes. We totally love their ‘meal for one’ combos which come priced at around a measly INR 150 bucks & recommend you try it out too. They currently deliver up to 5-7 kms from GK 1 & do late night deliveries till 3 am, so you know where to order from for those late-night cravings!

Delivery Services

Yours Truly-Butter Chicken

₹ ₹ ₹ 