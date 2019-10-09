Craving For Mithai? You'll Love The Options At These 10 Sweet Shops

Sweets are probably the best thing that has ever happened to mankind (exaggeration? not really) and you don't need any excuse to gorge on them. You should just get yourself a box of kaju katli or motichoor laddoo and eat all the mithai right away. If, like us, you like going all out on mithai, here's a list of the 10 best Indian sweets shops in Delhi-NCR.

Bansal Sweets

There are few mithais out there that are better than laddoos because they make life come full circle (and also our bodies, but we'll ignore that in the name of self-love). If you want some amazing ones, just go to Bansal Sweets. Trust us.

Recommended For: Besan laddoo, motichoor laddoo

Shop 6, JD Market, Pitampura, New Delhi

Haldiram's

It just goes without saying. From their savoury snacks to their huge variety of sweets, if there's one place that's doing right by Indian sweets, it's Haldiram's.

Recommended For: Kaju katli, gujiya, milk-cake

L-6, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Annapurna Sweets

This old Delhi gem has had a special place in our hearts, for as long as we can remember. With sister concerns in CR Park and Green Park, this sweet shop is the place to eat the best Bengali sweets you'll ever eat. And, while you're there, try their samosas too, so so good.

Recommended For: Dilbahar, cham-cham, sandesh

Rakeshdeep Building, G-12, Yusuf Sarai, New Delhi

Evergreen Sweet House

Evergreen is one of the first names that comes to mind when we think of the most iconic sweet shops in Delhi. They've created a legacy for themselves by never failing to deliver great quality, delicious sweets.

Recommended For: Rasmalai, kalakand, anjeer ki barfi, laddoos.

S-29 & 30, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Chaina Ram Sindhi Confectioners

A 118-year old establishment, originally set up in Lahore, Chaina Ram is an Old Delhi institution whose consistency and balanced taste are to die for. They use just the right amount of ghee and sugar, and a box of sweets from Chaina Ram should be high on your list.

Recommended for: Kesar bhog, sev badam, and sohan halwa.

6499, Ground Floor, Near Axis Bank, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Anupam Sweet

Anupam Sweet is our go-to spot for mithai in Faridabad. The freshness of their sweets is amazing and so are the samosas that they dish out. Anupam Sweet also has special gift boxes for every occasion, so don't forget to check those out.

Recommended for: Kesar Sandesh, chaina pie, and ras madhuri.

SCF 74, Sector 15 Market, Sector 15, Faridabad

Mithaas

This is one of our favourite sweet shops in Noida and they live up to their 'sweet' name with expertly crafted sweets. The best part? Mithaas has seating available at its shop, so you can dig into the tasty grub right there and not wait to get home.

Recommended for: Rasmalai, kaju barfi, and soan papdi.

RN-1, B Block, Sector 62, Noida

Kaleva

Making sweets for the past 500 years. Check. 1000 varieties of sweets and namkeen. Check. Patronage from Indians the world over. Check. Do we need to say more? Just head to Kaleva already and thank us later.

Recommended for: Kaju-badam sweets and Kaleva special laddoo.

109, Bangla Sahib Road, Gole Market, New Delhi

Shyam Sweets

Shyam Sweets in Chawri Bazar is another Old Delhi gem that's over a 100 years old and dishes out fresh sweets and savoury snacks day in and day out. They also have sugar-free options on their shelves for the diet-conscious, though mithai and diet isn't a winning combination. Right?

Recommended for: Badam pinni, nagori halwa, and Jodhpuri laddoo.

112, Manohar Market, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Om Sweets & Snacks

A product of Gurgaon and synonymous with dhodha, Om Sweets & Snacks has around 10 outlets in Gurgaon and each one of them maintains the same quality of taste as the original. And heads up, they have an app now that makes sweet shopping real easy and 'sweet'.

Recommended for: Dhoda special, khoya roll, and angoori petha.

Shopping Complex, 84 & 85, Sector 14, Gurgaon

