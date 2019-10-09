Craving For Mithai? You'll Love The Options At These 10 Sweet Shops
Bansal Sweets
There are few mithais out there that are better than laddoos because they make life come full circle (and also our bodies, but we'll ignore that in the name of self-love). If you want some amazing ones, just go to Bansal Sweets. Trust us.
Recommended For: Besan laddoo, motichoor laddoo
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Haldiram's
It just goes without saying. From their savoury snacks to their huge variety of sweets, if there's one place that's doing right by Indian sweets, it's Haldiram's.
Recommended For: Kaju katli, gujiya, milk-cake
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Annapurna Sweets
This old Delhi gem has had a special place in our hearts, for as long as we can remember. With sister concerns in CR Park and Green Park, this sweet shop is the place to eat the best Bengali sweets you'll ever eat. And, while you're there, try their samosas too, so so good.
Recommended For: Dilbahar, cham-cham, sandesh
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Evergreen Sweet House
Evergreen is one of the first names that comes to mind when we think of the most iconic sweet shops in Delhi. They've created a legacy for themselves by never failing to deliver great quality, delicious sweets.
Recommended For: Rasmalai, kalakand, anjeer ki barfi, laddoos.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Chaina Ram Sindhi Confectioners
A 118-year old establishment, originally set up in Lahore, Chaina Ram is an Old Delhi institution whose consistency and balanced taste are to die for. They use just the right amount of ghee and sugar, and a box of sweets from Chaina Ram should be high on your list.
Recommended for: Kesar bhog, sev badam, and sohan halwa.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Anupam Sweet
Anupam Sweet is our go-to spot for mithai in Faridabad. The freshness of their sweets is amazing and so are the samosas that they dish out. Anupam Sweet also has special gift boxes for every occasion, so don't forget to check those out.
Recommended for: Kesar Sandesh, chaina pie, and ras madhuri.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Mithaas
This is one of our favourite sweet shops in Noida and they live up to their 'sweet' name with expertly crafted sweets. The best part? Mithaas has seating available at its shop, so you can dig into the tasty grub right there and not wait to get home.
Recommended for: Rasmalai, kaju barfi, and soan papdi.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Kaleva
Making sweets for the past 500 years. Check. 1000 varieties of sweets and namkeen. Check. Patronage from Indians the world over. Check. Do we need to say more? Just head to Kaleva already and thank us later.
Recommended for: Kaju-badam sweets and Kaleva special laddoo.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Shyam Sweets
Shyam Sweets in Chawri Bazar is another Old Delhi gem that's over a 100 years old and dishes out fresh sweets and savoury snacks day in and day out. They also have sugar-free options on their shelves for the diet-conscious, though mithai and diet isn't a winning combination. Right?
Recommended for: Badam pinni, nagori halwa, and Jodhpuri laddoo.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Om Sweets & Snacks
A product of Gurgaon and synonymous with dhodha, Om Sweets & Snacks has around 10 outlets in Gurgaon and each one of them maintains the same quality of taste as the original. And heads up, they have an app now that makes sweet shopping real easy and 'sweet'.
Recommended for: Dhoda special, khoya roll, and angoori petha.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
