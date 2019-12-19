Check Out This Brand For The Trendiest, Most Comfortable Footwear

If you're someone who plans their outfits as per the shoes they wish to wear that day, this brand is for you. Stay one step ahead of the trend with this brand that makes cool and trendy footwear for women.

From formal wear to casual wear; or even ethnic outfits, they have something for every occasion, all in beautiful designs and multiple colour options. For those who like to keep it casual, you'll find a wide variety of sliders, gladiator sandals, and even some mules. But if you're going for something more formal, their loafers, point-toe sandals, and heels are perfect.

Their collection is priced fairly reasonable, with sliders starting at INR 699, and heels priced around INR 1,600—INR 2,000.

For all aspiring fashion bloggers and influencers, or even for those who like to keep it trendy and chic, this brand is a must-try. Their first priority is always comfort. So shop away, you won't be disappointed.