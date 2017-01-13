Beauty hoarders, rejoice. One of the best high-end make up brands, Bobbi Brown, is now available on Nykaa.
You Can Now Buy Bobbi Brown Make Up On Nykaa!
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 170
- Available Online
Shortcut
Nudes & Naturals
Bobbi Brown came into being through a simple idea—to create natural looking make up and lipsticks that were close to the true colour of lips. If you’ve been a follower of the beauty blogging scene, you might be familiar with the term ‘MLBB’, which means ‘my lips, but better’. This is where it all started.
If you’re forever on the lookout for buttery, creamy formulas of lipsticks in nudes, dusty pinks, and browns, you will find your perfect shade at Bobbi Brown.
What Else?
Aside from their lipsticks, Bobbi Brown is also known for its gel liner, shimmer brick compact, and creamy concealer. Want some make-up 101 to help you get the best use of these awesome products? Nykaa has that too {check it out here}.
Shop online here.
Price: Starting at INR 1,950
Also On Nykaa
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 170
- Available Online
Comments (0)