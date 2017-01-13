You Can Now Buy Bobbi Brown Make Up On Nykaa!

Bobbi Brown came into being through a simple idea—to create natural looking make up and lipsticks that were close to the true colour of lips. If you’ve been a follower of the beauty blogging scene, you might be familiar with the term ‘MLBB’, which means ‘my lips, but better’. This is where it all started.

If you’re forever on the lookout for buttery, creamy formulas of lipsticks in nudes, dusty pinks, and browns, you will find your perfect shade at Bobbi Brown.