NorBlackNorWhite is an apparel label for both men and women that showcases the true versatility of Indian prints, colours and textiles- neatly wrapped up in contemporary silhouettes.
Breezy Cuts & Bright Colours With NorBlackNorWhite's Unisex Clothing
On your backs
Their clothes emanate a sort of ease; the cuts are loose and comfortable. Think casual shirts and tops, hoodies, jackets and A-line and shift dresses. We’re digging the Ikat bomber jackets {for men} and crop tops {for women} as well as the Pisces Princess {a shift dress in a rich blue ombre}. You’re going to be a serious source of style envy with their pieces.
On their canvas
The prints {and fabrics} are bright, exotic and subtle all at the same time. We’ve heard that fashion is art and NBNW nails that theory without a doubt with their aesthetic. The prints are a combination of everything they {and possibly you} love- the opulence of India’s textiles, pop culture elements such as Michael Jackson and RnB and an unmistakable touch of the 90’s. Easy and relatable.
You’re going to have to drop a pretty penny for NBNW’s goods, but we’re thinking it’s worth saving up for a few classic pieces.
