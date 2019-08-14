Norbulingka Institute is a unique place where Tibetan culture is preserved and persevered. Cocooned with Buddhism, the place is an enveloped with serenity and calm. As you enter, you would find a plethora of greenery and a beautiful cafe as well. Butter tea is a MUST have in here. There are also studios and workshops where Tibetan artists work and teach their craft. A shrine for Buddha for you to meditate and a gift shop too if you want to indulge in some zen therapy.
Tibetan Culture and more
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group
