Tibetan Culture and more

Community Groups

Norbulingka Institute

Sidhpur, Himachal Pradesh
4.6

Palampur-Dharamshala Road, Sidhpur, Himachal Pradesh

Norbulingka Institute is a unique place where Tibetan culture is preserved and persevered. Cocooned with Buddhism, the place is an enveloped with serenity and calm. As you enter, you would find a plethora of greenery and a beautiful cafe as well. Butter tea is a MUST have in here. There are also studios and workshops where Tibetan artists work and teach their craft. A shrine for Buddha for you to meditate and a gift shop too if you want to indulge in some zen therapy.

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group

