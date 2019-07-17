Love All Things Artsy? Bag Artklim's Clutches Starting at INR 799!

A delightful assortment of artsy designs, novel concepts and meticulous details, each clutch by Artklim's a sure shot stunner! Promise you, they'll level up all your basic outfits. And if you're looking for a bag that complements your personality, your search ends here. Got a lil' feminist in you? They've got something. All about flower power? They have a whole line of gorgeous patterns. Still obsessed with unicorns? Yes, they've got you covered too (check out the picture above)!



Best part? Their bags look super expensive but actually start at ₹799 only! So, what are you waiting for? Go crazy shopping before their bags sell out!