This Outfit Is Giving Me Major Contemporary Festive Wear Vibes

Featuring a hand-block print, this striped skater dress has become my all-time fav in no time. It comes in a lightweight cotton material and the loose sleeve style keeps me comfy all day. Whether I want to go pandal hopping in the heat or visit a relative to wish them at night, this dress lets me breathe. But what really did it for me were these super vibrant tassels - I love the orange and pink combination! It's one of my top-picks and is super easy on the pocket too. Win-win.