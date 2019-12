We can't deny the comfort of a maxi dress, but figuring out which ones to wear can be real head-scratcher. Since they're a go-to-year-round uniform for many, we've made it our mission to find you the most hot-selling ones this year. We dug around, and found these stunning maxis from a few of India's coolest, newest up and coming brands and designers, and in all kinds of styles, shapes and colours.

Happy shopping!