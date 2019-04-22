Melting Away? We Found 10 Cotton Clothes For Hot Summer Days
Ikat Layered Hem Swing Dress
This flowy, breathable dress is perfect for those who like to keep their wardrobe full of pretty and summery dresses. It comes in a pretty, subtle colour and the yellow ruffle detail adds a colourful spin to it.
Statement Sleeve Shirt
If you're someone who thinks that formal work wear is uncomfortable, especially in the summer, then you need to have this shirt in your wardrobe. It's light and airy, and the sleeves add an edge to the look.
Floral Print Flared Sleeves Maxi Dress
Channelise the bohemian gypsy inside you with this beautiful maxi dress. With it's pretty block-printed detailing and a vibrant indigo colour, it'll definitely be a head-turner.
Bird Print Frill Trim Top
This top is perfect for those who love quirky prints and also can't have enough of pinks and blush nudes in their closet. Whether it's a Sunday morning brunch or a casual Friday at work, this top is the perfect choice!
Minimal Mulmul Cotton Dress
Nothing says summer like a flowy white dress. This one by Fancy Pastels has our heart because of it's soft and comfortable fabric, and the tiny and colourful tassel detail that it comes with. The perfect buy for the season.
Striped Kaftan Top
We love kaftan tops. They're so airy and comfy, there's really nothing better we could ask for. This striped kaftan with nude undertones paired with leggings is our favourite summer combo this season.
Dark Blue Check Crop Shirt
This anti-fit crop shirt screams summer fashion. It's unlike your usual plain and boring shirts and is a chic alternative for work wear or even casual wear.
Baby Pink & White Buttoned Shirt
Summer shirts give us life! This pretty, pink and white striped shirt is light and simple, perfect for wearing to work and to weekend brunches alike.
'Girl Boss' Graphic T-Shirt
Nothing in the world is more comfortable than a loose, comfy t-shirt. This graphic t-shirt with 'Girl Boss' written on it in Devnagri is extremely cool and chic, and a definite must-have!
Comments (0)