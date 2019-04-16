We've Found 6 Kohlapuris For Every Kind Of Girl
Green Zari Kohlapuris
These are perfect for the women who are always on the move. They’re minimal, do not get dirty quickly, and they’re well-cushioned (your soles won’t ache at the end of a tiring day).
Lily Kohlapuris
For the kitsch-loving, experimental dames who keep hoarding OTB fashion on a regular basis, this hand-painted pair is a perfect match.
Navy Fringe Stud Kohlapuris
This pair is a beauty, and a versatile one at that - definitely the type for a college girl. Whether you’re dressed up in ethnic, or in contemporary wear, these kohlapuris will go with both.
Monochrome Bow & Pearl Kohlapuris
This pair is a must-buy for girls who love embellishments and bling - anything that makes them look pretty.
Square Cutout Brown Kohlapuris
We think that this pair will become a go-to for any and every kind of girl, but it’s especially ideal for women who prefer to keep it simple and functional. This pair will also help you look effortlessly stylish (look at those stunning square-cut toe straps!?).
Banna Binni Kohlapuris
This pair is great for brides who want an adorable, no-nonsense pair that ensures comfort between all the tiring, back-to-back functions.
Comments (0)