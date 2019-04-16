We've Found 6 Kohlapuris For Every Kind Of Girl

img-gallery-featured
You could be a college-going girl, a bride, or an experimental fashionista; No matter what your type is, we've found JUST the right pair of kohlapuris for you. Read on!

Green Zari Kohlapuris

These are perfect for the women who are always on the move. They’re minimal, do not get dirty quickly, and they’re well-cushioned (your soles won’t ache at the end of a tiring day). 


merchant image Paio Shoes

Lily Kohlapuris

For the kitsch-loving, experimental dames who keep hoarding OTB fashion on a regular basis, this hand-painted pair is a perfect match. 


merchant image Chokhaa

Navy Fringe Stud Kohlapuris

This pair is a beauty, and a versatile one at that - definitely the type for a college girl. Whether you’re dressed up in ethnic, or in contemporary wear, these kohlapuris will go with both. 


Monochrome Bow & Pearl Kohlapuris

This pair is a must-buy for girls who love embellishments and bling - anything that makes them look pretty. 


Square Cutout Brown Kohlapuris

We think that this pair will become a go-to for any and every kind of girl, but it’s especially ideal for women who prefer to keep it simple and functional. This pair will also help you look effortlessly stylish (look at those  stunning square-cut toe straps!?). 


Banna Binni Kohlapuris

This pair is great for brides who want an adorable, no-nonsense pair that ensures comfort between all the tiring, back-to-back functions. 


merchant image Chokhaa