Globetrotters, DailyObjects Is Here To Step Up Your Airport Looks!

DailyObjects has fulfilled all our vacay fantasies! Taking a trip officially equals stocking up on this brand’s classy passport holders (they also do leather), gorgeous cases for our sunnies, cable wraps and ipod cases, and of course a variety of spacious and trendy backpacks, messengers and totes. If you love 'gramming every moment of your vacay, you HAVE to get your hands on their vibrant prints - cutesy ice-cream cones, classic checks, monochrome stripes, trapeze prints and a whole lot more.



So, what are you waiting for? Check out their AWESOME collection on LBB.IN/SHOP