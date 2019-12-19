We’re always looking for cool, new places to try out and last year’s winners of Top Emerging Brand Awards are the coolest! So drop a text in your Whatsapp group and get all your friends together so you can head to these cafes and restaurants for delicious food and great times!
Vote For Your Favourite Cafes & Restaurants Under The Category Of Food & Beverage! Here's A Quick Look At Last Year's Winners Of Top 50 Emerging Brands Award!
Fig & Maple
If you’re a sucker for pretty rooftops, Fig & Maple should be the next place you visit on a chilly winter night! They’ve got a sustainable approach to food and their plating is an absolute dream so you won’t be able to stop yourself from posting a story. We love their extensive breakfast menu with tons of waffles and pancakes but had to go back for dinner because even their mains can’t be missed!
Bombaykery
What do you do when your dessert is too pretty to eat? You eat it anyway, duh! Bombaykery’s mini desserts are adorable and perfect to satiate your sugar craving but if you’re looking to share the love, they have a classic cakes menu with bigger cakes so you know where to get your next birthday cake!
Izumi
Looking for Japanese food done well? Izumi’s serving super authentic Japanese food as their chef promises their broths are slow cooked for 5-8 hours to ensure you get all the rich and intense flavours. Their interiors are fresh and clean and warm so you can get a bowl of ramen and enjoy it slowly or pick up a pair of chopsticks and have some yummy sushi! Vegetarians, don’t worry, while Japanese is usually mostly seafood, they’ve got some vegan options for you, too!
NicoCaara
Every time you go to NicoCaara, it’ll be a new experience for you, literally, because their menu is constantly evolving to deliver delicious dishes made using the freshest in-season ingredients. There’s a live kitchen, too, so you can watch your food being prepared which just adds to the entire charm of this place. Their delicate decor and plating is truly celebrating the diversity India has to offer!
Miam
Miam means ‘yummy’ in French and we couldn’t have picked a more appropriate name for this patisserie! Their chef’s a Le Cordon Bleu graduate so their desserts are authentic and delicious! Try their macarons or something from their wide range of cakes like a belgian chocolate cake with seasonal fruits. Yum!
Flying Squirrel
We can’t start our day without a cup of coffee which is why we love Flying Squirrel! Their coffee is grown in Coorg and named after furry little friends who frequent their farm. You can buy their coffee and even brewing equipment for the perfect cup!
Miss T
If you’re anything like us, you’ll agree we that food tastes better with the perfect cocktail to go with it. Miss T’s offering an immersive cocktail experience and flavourful Asian food in a casual yet chic setting. Trust us, you’ll love this place!
Rustom’s Parsi Bhonu
For an authentic Parsi food experience, Rustom’s is the perfect spot for you to head to. They’ve got incredible homemade dishes that are made using generations old recipes. You’ll feel right at home in their intimate setting! Psst, they also offer home delivery!
Blue Tokai
Blue Tokai certainly delivers what it promises- high quality coffee! Their cafes have an extensive coffee menu and so many cookies and croissants and cruffins that are perfect with coffee. If you don’t have a sweet tooth, there’s savoury options, too! And because we know you’ll love the coffee so much you’ll want to take it home, you can buy their roasts in store, too!
Third Wave Coffee Roasters
We believe a lot can happen over coffee but when it’s good coffee, a lot of GOOD things happen. This company’s delivering specialty coffee for the perfect brew! Walk into their cafes with your laptop, order a cup of their delicious coffee (which is made in 4 different ways!) and soak in the ambience as you work.
O Pedro
Goa plans are magical when they work out. But for those times when they don’t, O Pedro is bringing the Goa vibes you’re chasing to Mumbai! This Goan bar and restaurant will make you forget about your worries so sit back with a drink and feast on the delicious food they have to offer.
Aku’s- The Brrgrr Co.
Aku’s burgers will have you believing in love at first bite! These guys take their burgers seriously so no matter which one you pick, you’re getting something delicious. When a restaurant is chef-owned, you get some seriously heavenly food.
El Mercado
When you’re too busy to take a flight to Spain, the next best thing is El Mercado! Inspired by the markets in Spain, this Spanish restaurant is perfect for breakfast lovers! But there’s so much more in their tapas menu so don’t miss out on that. This small cafe has big flavours with their locally sourced ingredients!
The Salt House
This rooftop restaurant brings the best European food with the prettiest backdrop- minimalist and clean lines, an entire wall full of plants and super pretty fairy lights if you pop in when it’s evening. All day breakfast has us drooling all day!
So We’re Saying…
Want to be part of the brands this year? Vote for your brand NOW! Have a favourite local brand? Voting is now open so this is your chance to get yourself in the spotlight! Hit that red button to send in your votes!
Comments (0)