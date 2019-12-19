Vote For Your Favourite Cafes & Restaurants Under The Category Of Food & Beverage! Here's A Quick Look At Last Year's Winners Of Top 50 Emerging Brands Award!

Looking for Japanese food done well? Izumi’s serving super authentic Japanese food as their chef promises their broths are slow cooked for 5-8 hours to ensure you get all the rich and intense flavours. Their interiors are fresh and clean and warm so you can get a bowl of ramen and enjoy it slowly or pick up a pair of chopsticks and have some yummy sushi! Vegetarians, don’t worry, while Japanese is usually mostly seafood, they’ve got some vegan options for you, too!