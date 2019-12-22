Camp With Your Pets, Watch Movies & Attend Live Music Gigs At This Event

At a beautiful, secret spot near the Aravallis in Gurgaon, The Gig Night folks have set up their camp. At these camps, they've got live music (everything from RnB to Jazz; Hence, the name Gig Night) and the cosiest campfires you can think of. Best part? They've opened this camp to everyone who wants to get away from the city, and enjoy a chill mini vacay.

In case you were wondering about all the things that you can do here, they've got movie screenings, live music, and barbecue sessions/snacks for you.

Know what's even better? This weekend's camping event (i.e. Dec 21) is a pet's special event so you can camp with your doggos!

Note: The minimum booking via the LBB link (for either of the tents) is two guests. For a booking of more than 2 people, please get in touch with The Gig Night folks before you book (to check for availability).