Camp With Your Pets, Watch Movies & Attend Live Music Gigs At This Event

The Gig Night - Music, Movies & Camping With Pets - Dec 21

₹ 2199 upwards

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

5:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Gurgaon

Address: Haryana

What's Happening

At a beautiful, secret spot near the Aravallis in Gurgaon, The Gig Night folks have set up their camp. At these camps, they've got live music (everything from RnB to Jazz; Hence, the name Gig Night) and the cosiest campfires you can think of. Best part? They've opened this camp to everyone who wants to get away from the city, and enjoy a chill mini vacay. 

In case you were wondering about all the things that you can do here, they've got movie screenings, live music, and barbecue sessions/snacks for you. 

Know what's even better? This weekend's camping event (i.e. Dec 21) is a pet's special event so you can camp with your doggos!

Note: The minimum booking via the LBB link (for either of the tents) is two guests. For a booking of more than 2 people, please get in touch with The Gig Night folks before you book (to check for availability).

How's The Venue

The venue is actually a secret spot near Gurgaon, and details about the same will be revealed to you once you register for The Gig Night Camp. But know that it'll be less than 2 hours away from Delhi, is a stunning location near the Aravallis, and it's a pet-friendly space too (hey, now you won't feel guilty about leaving doggo behind). 

Pro-Tip

The tickets start at INR 2199/person for dome tents and INR 2999/person for the larger swiss tents. While the swiss tents come with an attached toilet, folks who've opted for the dome tents will be using shared toilets. The ticket price includes the cost of overnight stay on sharing basis, veg/non veg dinner & breakfast, barbecue/snacks during performance, live music, movie screening, and bonfire. Since Dec 21st is a pet special camping event, you can get doggo along for an extra pets tickets priced at INR 200.

The camps are both kid and pet-friendly, and can accommodate all types of happy campers. However, we recommend that you call up the folks at The Gig Night anyway for more information and for any other requests. 

Note: The minimum booking via the LBB link (for either of the tents) is two guests. In case you're planning to book a tent for more than two people, we recommend that you get in touch with the following folks to check for availability :

Shalini :+91-9654819775

Ryan: +91-9811588399

Price

₹2199 upwards

