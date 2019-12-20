We’ve got a Mumbai import in town, people. Bombay Shirt Company has made its way to the lanes of Meherchand Market.
You Can Now Design Your Own Shirt With Bombay Shirt Company!
- Upwards: ₹ 2300
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: JORBAGH
Show Of Shirts
If the name hadn’t given it away, this company is all about shirts. Being the very first online shirt brand in India, BSC has managed to garner quite a following for itself.
There are two ways you can get your shirt on here—design and customise your own {which is what they’re best known for} or take a pick from their existing collections.
Play {Shirt} God
The number of ways you can play around with getting your shirt isn’t funny. We sat down to try a whole lot of permutation and combination with their customisation options, and as much as we love playing dress up, the sheer range of options made our head spin.
So this is how it goes—you start by picking from their range of fabrics {herringbone, twill, satin, linen, etc.} and designs {stripes, checks, cats, dots and so on}. Once you’re done, you can choose everything from collar style, cuffs, placket, sleeve style, buttons, to even elbow patch and monogram!
Best part—all of this is pretty affordable. You can customise to your fancy,
What If…
You’re not entirely comfortable with getting your shirt customised based on what you see and share online? We say head to their store in Meherchand Market, where their masterji sits between 11am – 8pm {Tuesday to Sunday}, and check out the fabric swatches and discuss design possibilities.
Hate stepping out of your home to shop? They’ll come by your house and fix you up too, you lazy piece of…awesomeness!
Price: Starting at INR 1,690
Customise your own shirt here.
