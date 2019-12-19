India-Inspired Home Decor And Spunky Clothes At LoaferJama

They have a limited collection of handmade bags, but each one is completely unique. Fashioned out of embroidered cut-outs from dresses and shawls worn by local women in the Thar Desert, no two pieces are the same. We think these statement-making bags would look great with a crisp white shirt, a pair of well-fitting blue jeans and kolhapuris. With bright colours, mirror-work and colourful pom-poms, these bags are now on our shopping list.

Their Spring Summer collection is easy-breezy and heavily influenced by traditional dyes and natural fabrics. Each garment has been created at handlooms across the country and sourced directly from the weavers. We love their ikat dresses and boho top-pants set, though we do wish they had more trouser options.