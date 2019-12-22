Celebrate The Spirit Of The Season And Join Us For A Christmas Carnival At 32nd Avenue!

‘Tis the season to be jolly! Our favourite time of the year has finally arrived, and 32nd Avenue is here to make it even better! Their annual Christmas carnival, ‘Miracles At 32nd Avenue’ is back and we can assure you, it’s going to be much bigger than last year’s. The decorations are going to be LIT with a thirty foot build up ‘green’ tree, supported by upcycled Christmas decor elements and walkways lit up with fairy lights, which will create a magical ambience. For your entertainment, there will be games, magic and puppet shows, a flea fair, music gigs, art and revival craft workshops, and of course, gourmet food options. Wait, we haven’t even gotten to the best part yet- there is going to be a movie night with iconic and heartwarming films to bring in the Christmas cheer! Feeling the festive spirit already, aren’t you? Block your calendars for 21st and 22nd December right away!

