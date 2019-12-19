If You Like Ceramic Tableware, This Homegrown Brand Should Be On Your Radar

We absolutely love it when people build businesses out of hobbies that make them happy, and Divyam Surabhi is an online homegrown brand that was built the same way.

Divya Topa started this brand after years of travelling and honing her pottery skills. A ceramic designer and poet by night, she designs beautiful tableware pieces, and also works towards promoting conscious lifestyle choices. Her designs are subtle, simple, and so raw. You probably won't find anything like it elsewhere.

Her collection mostly has trays, plates, bowls, and mugs, but on a good day you'll also find limited stuff like bangles and vases. Since all of these are made on order and handcrafted, the designs and sizes may differ a bit in the pieces. The collection also has beautiful sets with embossing details, flirting with hues like indigo and yellow.

We really love the mugs with different animals painted on them and the subtle hand-painted plates, too!