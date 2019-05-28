If you love posting your most fashionable looks on the gram and stepping up your IG game week on week, you have to check out our 5 most Insta-worthy finds.
Check Out Our 5 Favourite Insta-Worthy Finds of The Week
Anti-Social T-shirt
Hey proud vegans, this witty slogan tee needs to be on your radar (and in your cart)! This t-shirt is super comfy and breathable.
Swaggy Cat Laptop Sleeve
Looking for a great gift for a cat lover? Look no further. This handmade laptop sleeve has too much swag to not be double tapped.
Watermelon Slice Woven Clutch
Vacay vibes, right here! This super quirky clutch will make any outfit pop. And the best part? You won’t find it anywhere else...
‘What Ever’ Embroidered Loafers
These hand-embroidered loafers are super sassy - and perfect for Monday mornings… #MOOD
Khadi Co-ords Set
You can NOT miss this statement and super comfy co-ords set by Mesmora. Step out with your girl gang and get papped!
