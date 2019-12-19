Check Out This Cute Little Cafe With Amazing Interiors & Killer Food

Ambience- The Vintage Venue is a great place to hang out with your friends and family. They have very bright and cute interiors with spacious tables and even beautiful and comfortable floor seatings. Their menu is very vast and they offer multiple cuisines. Food- I loved their Alfredo Penne Pasta which was very creamy and served with Garlic Breads and Bomb Cheese Burger which was served fries and dips. Service- They have a great staff and their services are very prompt and promising.