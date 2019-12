When summer is around the corner, you flip through your wardrobe and look for comfiest of the lot. With that, we mean, breathable fabrics, best embroidery/prints, and everything that'll help you laze around all day long.

Good news is, since we have successfully survived half the season, we still have some time left to invest in more great pieces. And what’s better than Chikankari? Shop away at these places in Delhi (Oh yes, not Lucknow!) for stunning Chikankari apparel.