Christmas Plans with Kids, Sorted: Register Now For Free Entry and Workshops at This Christmas Carnival

Christmas Carnival at Oh My Game

Entry FREE

Wed | 25 Dec, 2019

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Oh My Game

Address: Ardee City Mall, 4th Floor, Block B, Sector 43, Gurgaon

What's Happening

For Christmas plans with children, everyone wants to have the best possible holiday treatment they can give to their little ones. Well, thanks to Oh My Game, Gurgaon, we found out how you can do exactly that. Head to the super fun Christmas Carnival, taking place from 20th to 26th December at Oh My Game - The Amusement Centre! 

From fun games like bumper cars to laser tag, and workshop activities for pottery painting to Christmas cap making, Oh My Game’s Christmas Carnival has got it all. Plus, we have good news! LBB is giving away FREE passes to 15 lucky parents who register for themselves and their children from our link! The idea is simple. You register, and we hand out free passes for the best possible day for attending the carnival- 25th December, Christmas itself- to 15 lucky ones of you planning to head to the Christmas Carnival. With these free entry passes come two free workshops for the little ones as well! We’re sorted with our kids’ Christmas out plans.

How's The Venue

Located in Ardee City Mall, Gurgaon, Oh My Game is an exclusive gaming-zone catering specially to children and young adults, with activities like Laser Tag, Arcade Games, and a soft play zone for children.

Pro-Tip

Always wanted to do one of those family photographs with Santa? Just head to Oh My Game’s Christmas Carnival! They’ve got a super cute Christmas photo-booth awaiting you, as well as rounds of singing jingle-bells for the little ones. 

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE

