For Christmas plans with children, everyone wants to have the best possible holiday treatment they can give to their little ones. Well, thanks to Oh My Game, Gurgaon, we found out how you can do exactly that. Head to the super fun Christmas Carnival, taking place from 20th to 26th December at Oh My Game - The Amusement Centre!

From fun games like bumper cars to laser tag, and workshop activities for pottery painting to Christmas cap making, Oh My Game’s Christmas Carnival has got it all. Plus, we have good news! LBB is giving away FREE passes to 15 lucky parents who register for themselves and their children from our link! The idea is simple. You register, and we hand out free passes for the best possible day for attending the carnival- 25th December, Christmas itself- to 15 lucky ones of you planning to head to the Christmas Carnival. With these free entry passes come two free workshops for the little ones as well! We’re sorted with our kids’ Christmas out plans.