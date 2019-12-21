Brush Up On Your Art Skills At This Fun Christmas Paint Party

Christmas Paint Party

₹ 1000 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

5:00 PM - 8:30 PM

For Old Times Sake

Address: Rodeo Drive Complex, Unit DG-56, South City 2, Sector 49, Gurgaon

What's Happening

Do you love painting? If you do, you must register for this super fun Christmas paint party happening at our favourite spot in Gurgaon! Get in the Christmas and winter spirit (if you're not already), and sign up for this party where you'll be painting snowmen with acrylics on a 12-inch canvas. We promise that it's going to be an evening full of colours, brushing up on your artsy skills, and of course, having a jolly good time. 

Note: The ticket price (INR 1000) includes the cost of all the materials for the workshop, bottled water, and a round of light bites.

How's The Venue

The paint party will be held at For Old Time's Sake in Gurgaon. If you'll be driving down to the cafe,  know that there is plenty of parking space available in the complex. Know more about the cafe here.

₹1000 upwards

