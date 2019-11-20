Co-ords are all the rage right now, and we’re not surprised. It’s basically an already-built outfit that requires little to no styling. Keep scrolling to find 5 matching sets that’ll make you look instantly put together.
Veere Di Wedding Coming Up? Dress Up In These Co-Ord Sets
Khadi Tassel Top & Pants Set
Our team’s loving this non-kitschy (but chic) set. Plus the fabric is 100% khadi linen so comfort is not a concern. Tip: Pair this set with these yellow mules.
Striped Kimono & Trouser Set
This multi-coloured striped co-ord comes with narrow pants and a matching kimono - super versatile and easy to dress up or down. It’s really well-tailored and comes in two colours. So which one are you adding to your cart - blue or green?
Two-Tone Cold Shoulder Top & Palazzo Set
Paint the town red in this two-tone matching set featuring a cold shoulder on the top and striped detailing on the flared pants. We tried it on and find the silhouette to be super flattering.
Off-Shoulder Top with Tulip Pants Sets
The beautiful off-shoulder top and tulip pants make this set stand out from the rest. Pair it with statement earrings and juttis or mojaris.
Floral Printed Flared Skirt & Top Co-Ord Set
This floral print co-ord set comes with a flared skirt and a kurta. Pair with a pair of heels and minimal jewellery for an elegant look that works for a variety of events.
Khadi Tassel Detail Green Layered Tunic & Bottom Set
This co-ord outfit is a layered set in a flattering dark green with khadi-coloured pants. Pair with kolhapuris and ethnic earrings for a festive look.
Printed Pale Pink Flare Tunic & Bottoms Co-ord Set
This classic co-ord set comes in a cool-toned pretty pink colour. The fusion set has a simple silhouette which you can pair with silver chunky jewellery to add a bit of drama to your outfit.
Leaf Hand Block Print Bottle Green Sharara Set
This stylish co-ord set comes with a leaf-block print in contrasting orange. Layered, with a flattering flare, this sharara set's great paired with chunky gold jewellery and a pair of ethnic flats.
